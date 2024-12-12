Use the Communauto car-sharing service in the Île-de-France Mobilités App
Presentation of the Communauto car-sharing service
Communauto is a loop car-sharing service (with return to the starting point) available in Île-de-France since 2012. It is one of the first players in the region to obtain the car-sharing label provided by Île-de-France Mobilités in 2019. Its integration into the Ile-de-France Mobilités application has evolved: you can now book Communauto vehicles.
You can learn more about this service on the Communauto website.
You must have a Communauto account associated with your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account to use the service from your Île-de-France Mobilités application:
How do I link my Communauto account in the Île-de-France Mobilités app?
If you already have a Communauto account, here are the steps to link it:
- Authenticate on the app with your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account
- Access the "My services" section from the application menu
- Click on the "Associate" button for the Communauto service
- Enter your Communauto username and password on the authentication screen that appears and validate.
- Your association is verified and you can use the service.
If you don't have a Communauto account, here are the steps to create one:
- Authenticate on the app with your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account
- Access the "My services" section from the application menu
- Click on the "Associate" button for the Communauto service
- Click on the "I don't have an account" link on the Communauto authentication page and complete your account creation process.
Careful! You will not be able to use the service immediately after creating a Communauto account. A period of 1 to 4 days is necessary for validation by Communauto. You will be informed by email and will then be able to link your Communauto account to your Île-de-France Mobilités account and take advantage of the service. Find out above the steps to follow to make the association.
To check if you are eligible for the Communauto service, click here.
How do I book a Communauto vehicle?
You can book a Communauto vehicle from:
- The "Around me" card
- The "Other partner services" section accessible from the "Purchase" tab
To book, simply:
- Select the nearest Communauto station from the map and click on the "Choose a vehicle" button.
- Click on the start and end dates of the reservation to change them. This change will restart a new vehicle search based on your criteria. If you don't want to change the booking dates that are preset, you can go to step 3 directly.
- Select a vehicle from the list that appears. The list will be empty if no vehicles are available in the station selected for the defined slot. In this case, you can search the map for the nearest station with an available vehicle.
- Check the booking details in the summary screen and click on 'Book' to confirm.
- Your reservation is now validated
If you are having trouble reserving a vehicle, contact Communauto.
How does my Communauto journey work?
To make your Communauto journey from the Île de France Mobilités app without difficulty, you will need:
- You can access the information of the reservation that has started by clicking on it from your home screen of the application or by accessing it from the "My reservations" section
- Once you arrive in front of the vehicle, unlock it via:
- Your registered Navigo card when you register with Communauto by affixing it to the reader located on the driver's side of the windshield.
- The RFID card or key provided to you by Communauto by affixing it to the reader located on the driver's side of the windshield.
- The Communauto app.
- Then retrieve the vehicle's ignition key from the "card/key box" in the glove compartment. This key will allow you to start the vehicle and lock/unlock it if you make occasional stops.
- At the end of the journey:
- Return the vehicle to the station.
- Put the keys back in the "card/key box" in the glove compartment.
- Get out of the vehicle, close the doors and end the trip with the Communauto app or by tapping your Passe Navigo or Communauto RFID card to the reader on the driver's side of the windshield.
- Check that the doors are locked.
- Your journey is now complete.
For more details related to the journeys (fines, accidents, petrol, etc.), click here.
Are you having trouble with your booking? Contact the Communauto service on 01 720 907 75 or 01 43 55 15 95.
How do I manage my future bookings?
How do I cancel a booking?
To cancel a reservation that has not started, you will need to:
- Go to the "My bookings" section of your app.
- Select the booking you wish to cancel.
- Click on the "Cancel" button in the "Booking Details" screen that appears.
- Confirm cancellation.
Please note: Cancellation of a reservation that starts in less than 2 hours may incur a fee. For more details on the cancellation fees for a Communauto reservation, click here.
If you have difficulty cancelling a reservation, call the Communauto service on 01 720 907 75 or 01 43 55 15 95. Call charges may apply when booking or rebooking over the phone.
How do I change a booking?
It is currently impossible to modify a reservation from your Île-de-France Mobilités application . You can do this from the Communauto app or by logging into your account on the Communauto website.
For more details, click here.
How do I unlink my Communauto account from the Île-de-France Mobilités app?
You can unlink your Île-de-France Mobilités and Communauto accounts at any time.
To do this, it will be necessary to:
- Access the "My services" section accessible from the menu.
- Click on the "Unlink" button in the box corresponding to the Communauto service.
Please note: unlinking accounts will result in your access to the Communauto service from the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application being blocked.
How do I manage my subscription and billing?
Communauto subscription and billing management are not accessible from the Île-de-France Mobilités application. However, you can access it via the Communauto app or by logging into your account from the Communauto website.
Why does the price of my trip change when I validate my booking request?
For the same booking, you may notice a difference between the prices displayed on the screens:
- Validation of the reservation request
- To consult the details of the reservation once it has been validated
This difference is due to the fact that the price displayed in the booking details screen takes into account the type of package you have subscribed to as well as the excess buy-back price, unlike the booking request validation screen.
Both prices are still estimates and do not take into account the costs related to the number of kilometers you will travel.
For more information on Communauto ride pricing, and to estimate the total price of your trip, you can consult this page.