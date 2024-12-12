Presentation of the Communauto car-sharing service

Communauto is a loop car-sharing service (with return to the starting point) available in Île-de-France since 2012. It is one of the first players in the region to obtain the car-sharing label provided by Île-de-France Mobilités in 2019. Its integration into the Ile-de-France Mobilités application has evolved: you can now book Communauto vehicles.

You can learn more about this service on the Communauto website.

You must have a Communauto account associated with your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account to use the service from your Île-de-France Mobilités application:

How do I link my Communauto account in the Île-de-France Mobilités app?

You must have a Communauto account associated with your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account to use the service from your Île-de-France Mobilités application:

If you already have a Communauto account, here are the steps to link it: