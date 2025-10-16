The Regular Bus School Card is issued to students subject to compliance with certain conditions (distance between home and school, age).

It is valid for a daily round trip during the school term between home and school, on the OPTILE lines concerned. The school bus card for regular RPI (Regroupement Pédagogique Intercommunal) lines also allows you to make a daily round trip between the school and the lunch place.

For more information on the School Bus Card for Regular Lines, you can consult this page.