Île-de-France Mobilités finances a large part of the costs of school transport and sets the regional fare for the Scol'R card: €346.66 in 2025/2026.

The Departmental Councils help families to finance these tickets. Find out more from your Department.

Please note:

eligible students benefit from the SCOL'R Junior card, the price of which is set at €24.80;

100% reimbursement of the imagine R package for holders of a Scol'R Junior card is also possible for eligible students.

For more information, you can consult the information on the Scol'R map.