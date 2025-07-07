How do I get the Scol'R card?
The procedures for obtaining it are different depending on your department.
- If you live in Seine et Marne, Yvelines, Essonne, or Val d'Oise, find the information on the Scol'R card to find out if you need to check with your town hall or with the carrier.
Services to contact depending on your department:
- Seine et Marnes 77: 01 87 05 23 77 (2pm-5pm) or [email protected]
- Yvelines 78: 01 39 23 17 40 (2pm-4.30pm) or [email protected]
- Essonne 91: 01 69 91 69 80 (2pm-5pm) or [email protected]
- Essonne 95: 01 34 20 52 70 (2pm-5pm) or [email protected]