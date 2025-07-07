What are the conditions for benefiting from the Scol'R card?
To be eligible for the Scol'R card, you must:
- Reside in Île-de-France (only one home address may be used)
- Be under 21 years of age on September 1 of the school year of subscription
- Be enrolled in primary or secondary education or an apprenticeship preparation class and be enrolled in a public or private school and under an association contract
- Be in school with the status of day student or half-boarder
- Be domiciled 3 km or more from the school.