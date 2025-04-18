Loading tickets is available on the following Android devices:

Samsung Galaxy phones (see the list on the Samsung website) with a secure element and running Android 6.0 or higher;

Phones running Android 8.0 or higher (excluding Google Pixel 4 and below and Google Nexus)

Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch model 4 or higher.

To load the tickets into your Android phone or smartwatch, a specific installation step is required.

In the event that your phone is not compatible to load tickets into the phone, you can probably use your phone to consult and recharge your Navigo pass.

Please note: As the service is offered through Google Play, the most recent models of the Huawei and Honor brands cannot access it