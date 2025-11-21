Are you experiencing a compatibility problem and/or a cohabitation problem? Don't panic! We give you the solution.

Generally speaking

If you encounter a problem during the purchase:

Make sure your phone is compatible with the ticket or plan you want to buy.

Use a new device or a new medium for the second ticket because some tickets cannot coexist at the same time in the same medium: if one is present on the medium, the other will not be offered for sale. This is the case, for example, for full-fare and reduced-fare tickets or Paris Region <>Airports tickets with Metro-Train-RER tickets. You will then have to use another device next to it such as a Navigo Easy pass.

for the second ticket because some tickets cannot coexist at the same time in the same medium: if one is present on the medium, the other will not be offered for sale. This is the case, for example, for full-fare and reduced-fare tickets or Paris Region <>Airports tickets with Metro-Train-RER tickets. You will then have to use another device next to it such as a Navigo Easy pass. Use the tickets already present before buying a new one.

Tips to make your travel easier

Here are our tips to avoid encountering a compatibility problem while traveling.

1. Keep airport tickets separate

For more simplicity, keep your "Paris Region Airports" ticket on a separate Navigo Easy pass. It often conflicts with other tickets. The same goes for the t+ ticket, which is on the way out.

2. Check availability

Not all tickets are available for purchase and storage on all channels and devices. Make sure that the ticket you want is compatible with the device of your choice (phone, smartwatch, Navigo Easy) and the sales channel (phone, vending machine).

3. Packages have priority

If you have both a ticket and a plan on your phone, the plan will always be validated first. Be careful if you buy a Metro-Train-RER ticket and a Paris Visite pass that you only want to use the next day.

● This rule applies to all plans without a specific start date.

● A Navigo Day pass is only valid for the chosen date.

● A Paris Visite pass, once loaded, is valid from the next validation.

On the other hand, everything is fine if you have a Metro-Train-RER ticket and a Navigo Day pass on the same device, the Metro-Train-RER ticket will not be used as long as your Navigo Day pass is valid.

4. 1 Pass = 1 Person

If you're traveling with others, you can't share a pass or an Android phone. However, it is possible to create different virtual cards from the Maps app. To travel, choose the card you want to use from the Wallet app on your iPhone.

If you have 2 tickets on your Navigo Easy pass, validating your pass twice in a row will deny you access the second time and will only count one ticket. When traveling with others, everyone should have their own pass.

Need more information?

