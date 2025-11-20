Find out how to top up your Navigo pass in video on Android and iOS



- In the Purchase menu, choose > On my Navigo pass and then place your pass against the back of the phone to view its contents.

Note: on iPhones, you must click on "Read my pass" before presenting the pass at the top of the phone.

- The application then displays the valid tickets and passes on your Navigo pass and allows you to buy a ticket if you wish.

- The app then displays the different tickets available for purchase. You select the ticket and, if necessary, the date, fields, and quantity.

- Before payment, you are invited to authenticate yourself on Île-de-France Mobilités Connect in order to benefit from several advantages: registration of your payment method, nominative proof of purchase, simplified purchase process, consultation of your latest purchases, better handling of your after-sales requests, etc.

- For payment, you must have a credit card and enter an email address to which the proof of purchase will be sent to you.

Last step: go back to the app!

- After payment, you will have to present your Navigo pass again on the back of the phone to load the purchased ticket. You have probably gone through your banking application to validate the payment, so you must return to the ticket purchase application to present your pass to load the purchased ticket.

You can then use your Navigo pass to travel!