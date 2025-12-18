How to contact the Agence Solidarité Transport?
Contacts with the Agence Solidarité Transport only concern requests or renewals of free/solidarity packages. Requests related to Navigo services, or problems encountered with a pass, must be addressed to the services concerned.
Obtaining or renewing your free/solidarity package
To apply for or renew your Free or Solidarity package, go to the Solidarité Transport website or contact the Agence Solidarité Transport directly by phone or post.
Phone
0800 948 999 (free call from a landline).
Advisors answer you from Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Remember to bring your Navigo number.
Transport Solidarity Agency
TSA 86838 – 95905 CERGY PONTOISE CEDEX
Operations related to the Navigo pass
To benefit from the Navigo services associated with your pass (obtaining a pass certificate, changing the areas of validity, replacing a lost or stolen pass, changing the pass, etc.), you can:
- Log in to online services on My Navigo
- Go to the carriers' sales agency, to RATP points of sale or to the Navigo SNCF Services Ticket Office
- Contact the Navigo Agency