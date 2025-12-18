Contacts with the Agence Solidarité Transport only concern requests or renewals of free/solidarity packages. Requests related to Navigo services, or problems encountered with a pass, must be addressed to the services concerned.

Obtaining or renewing your free/solidarity package

To apply for or renew your Free or Solidarity package, go to the Solidarité Transport website or contact the Agence Solidarité Transport directly by phone or post.

Phone

0800 948 999 (free call from a landline).

Advisors answer you from Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Remember to bring your Navigo number.

Mail

Transport Solidarity Agency

TSA 86838 – 95905 CERGY PONTOISE CEDEX

Operations related to the Navigo pass

To benefit from the Navigo services associated with your pass (obtaining a pass certificate, changing the areas of validity, replacing a lost or stolen pass, changing the pass, etc.), you can: