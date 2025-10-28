Would you like to get support for your imagine R plan?

The FAQ section dedicated to the package offers answers to the most frequently asked questions.

In the event of a malfunction or deterioration of a pass, the procedures must be carried out directly with the carriers' sales agencies, at the RATP point of sale or at the Navigo SNCF Services Desk.

For any other request concerning your imagine R pass that requires contact, you can contact the imagine R agency by phone, post or e-mail.

Phone

09 69 39 22 22 (non-surcharged call).

Advisors answer your requests from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m . and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Examples of applications that may be appealed:

Declaration of non-receipt of your imagine R pass

Declaration of the loss or theft of your Navigo imagine R pass

Social Media

Instagram: imagine_r_

Facebook: @carteImagineR

Twitter: @imagine_R_

Mail

Complaints by registered mail with acknowledgement of receipt, such as cancellation requests or declarations of non-receipt of passes, must be sent by post to:

Imagine R Agency

77213 AVON CEDEX

Email

You can send an e-mail directly from your personal My Space > My Navigo or write to [email protected].