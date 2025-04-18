It is possible to use your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account (formerly Navigo Connect) in partner carpooling applications (Karos, Ynstant and BlaBlaCar Daily).

Karos: https://www.karos.fr

Ynstant: https://www.ynstant.io/

BlaBlaCar Daily: https://blablacardaily.com/

Using your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account allows you to register with our partners more quickly and avoid having multiple usernames and passwords.

To use Île-de-France Mobilités Connect within these carpooling applications:

Choose Île-de-France Mobilités Connect as your authentication solution;

Enter your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect credentials (email and password);

Agree to the sharing of data from Île-de-France Mobilités to the operator. Only the data that is essential for your registration (e-mail address, surname, first name and date of birth) will be transmitted to the operator.

If you are already logged in with your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account and wish to use another account, remember to log out of the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect management area beforehand.