My Account

With Île-de-France Mobilités Connect and your unique identifier, you can manage your journeys (one-off or regular) and your Navigo tickets.

Your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account

Île-de-France Mobilités Connect is the new name of Navigo Connect. Log in to your account easily using the identifiers already in your possession (email address and password) for your Navigo / Île-de-France Mobilités account.

Your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account allows you to:

manage your Navigo pass, your tickets and your profile;

to follow the traffic situation of your lines in real time, to add your favourite trips and to consult your various route searches;

quickly register for partner carpooling services (Karos, Klaxit, BlaBlaCar Daily);

buy tickets and Navigo passes on public transport apps (Bonjour RATP, Transdev Île-de-France and SNCF Connect);

to buy your short-term Vélib' pass.

As you can see, thanks to Île-de-France Mobilités Connect, you will only need one account to manage all your mobility in the Île-de-France region.

Stay connected to discover future services (cycling, car-sharing, etc.) on your account.