You can report the loss or theft of your Navigo pass:

Online from your personal space : click on "report the loss/theft of my card" and let us guide you. Once the online declaration has been completed, your old Navigo pass will be definitively deactivated. You will receive your new Navigo pass within a maximum of 10 days (excluding weekends and public holidays) from receipt of your application. If you have a season ticket, it will already be loaded with it (except for day passes and Navigo Easy).

In the carriers' sales agency , at certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services Counter

By phone, by contacting the Navigo Agency on 09.69.39.22.22 (non-surcharged call)

Your Navigo pass is replaced in the event of loss or theft at your request against the payment of a lump sum of 15 euros including tax. The fee will be deducted from the next invoice if you apply online or by phone. These fees are to be paid at the time of the request if it is made at the carriers' sales agency, at certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services Desk.

GOOD TO KNOW : In the event of loss/theft of your pass, the contracts/passes and any discount rights are recharged identically on a new Navigo pass, with the exception of the Navigo Day pass and the Navigo Easy. These cannot be replaced and the tickets loaded on them cannot be refunded. You need to buy a new one to be able to drive. The Navigo Day pass may be reimbursed in accordance with the T&Cs in force.

In the case of the existence of several contracts or packages on the Navigo pass, the declaration of loss or theft can be made on the internet, but the replacement of the pass with loading of the tickets must be carried out in person, either in the carriers' sales agency, in certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Service Desk.

PLEASE NOTE : All journeys made on your Navigo Liberté + contract until the registration of the declaration of loss of your pass will be invoiced to you and must be paid.