Here is the procedure to follow below. Please note: if you no longer have your old phone, you will only be able to retrieve the Navigo Month and Navigo Week passes, provided that you have previously linked your phone to your Île-de-France Mobilités account from the My Space > My Supports menu.

Log in to your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account.

From the old phone, back up your tickets in the Contact Us menu > My Phone> I want to back up my tickets.

When the tickets are saved, they are deleted from the phone.

To retrieve your tickets from your new phone:

Go to the Contact Us menu > My Phone> I want to recover the contents of an old phone.

It is not possible to transfer tickets from your Android phone to your smartwatch and vice versa.