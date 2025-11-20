Transferring tickets between two iPhones compatible with the service is done in two steps.

1. Backup

Back up tickets on your iPhone

Go to the Maps app on your iPhone, select your dematerialized Navigo card, click on the context menu (...) > Card data> Delete (at the very bottom) which starts the backup of the tickets.

When the tickets are saved, they are deleted from the phone.

2. The transfer

Go to the Wallet app on your new iPhone, select the (+) button > Previous Maps, then select the backup you want to recover.

In the mobile app, the Contact Us section > The tickets loaded in my iPhone >I want to retrieve the content [...] reminds you of the procedure to follow.

The transfer of tickets between an iPhone and an Apple Watch is done from the Watch app on the iPhone, in the My Watch tab > Cards and Apple Pay.

The transfer can be done from an iPhone to the watch and vice versa.