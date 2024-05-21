To load my ticket, I have to choose between my Navigo pass, my phone or my connected watch
The Navigo pass, the telephone and the connected watch are three separate forms of transport tickets. The tickets in the Navigo pass, the tickets in the phone, and the tickets in the connected watch are not synchronized. It is not possible to transfer them between these media.
On the home screen of the app's "Purchase" service, you must choose the device on which the ticket will be loaded: Navigo pass, phone or connected watch.