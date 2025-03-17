When and how will I be reimbursed?
The refund is made no later than three weeks after your request has been validated by Île-de-France Mobilités. This period may be longer if supporting documents need to be verified.
How will I receive my refund?
Refunds are only made by bank transfer, regardless of the payment method used to purchase your Navigo passes.
- If your bank details are saved in your personal space for direct debits, the transfer will be made to this account. If you are the payer of the packages, you will be able to change this information when you apply. Otherwise, the refund will be paid into the payer's account at the time of the request.
- If you have paid for your packages by credit card or cash, you will be able to enter your bank details when you request a refund.
How do I know if I have been reimbursed?
Once your application has been submitted, you will receive a confirmation email if it is validated. A second email will be sent to you when the transfer has been made.
The refund may take 3 to 4 days to appear in your bank account, with "Comutitres S.A.S" as issuer.
To view your claim history and track their status, go to your claim tracking page.