When you request a refund on the https://www.dedommagement.iledefrance-mobilites.fr platform, in the step " For which account do you want to request a refund? ", select the " Smartphone pass " option only if your phone is used as a carrier for your Navigo pass, i.e. if you validate directly with your smartphone on public transport.

The number to be entered can be found in your Île-de-France Mobilités application, in the "Contact us" section, accessible from the menu at the bottom right.