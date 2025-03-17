On the reimbursement platform, when should I select the "Smartphone plan" option?
When you request a refund on the https://www.dedommagement.iledefrance-mobilites.fr platform, in the step "For which account do you want to request a refund?", select the "Smartphone plan" option if you are in one of the following two situations:
You use your smartphone as a carrier for your Navigo pass
When you request a refund on the https://www.dedommagement.iledefrance-mobilites.fr platform, in the step " For which account do you want to request a refund? ", select the " Smartphone pass " option only if your phone is used as a carrier for your Navigo pass, i.e. if you validate directly with your smartphone on public transport.
The number to be entered can be found in your Île-de-France Mobilités application, in the "Contact us" section, accessible from the menu at the bottom right.
Special cases:
- If you use your smartphone to top up a personalised Navigo pass : select "Personalised Navigo Pass pass" and choose the name of the person concerned by the refund request.
- If you use your smartphone to top up a Navigo Découverte pass : select "Forfait sur Passe Découverte" and enter the number next to the microchip, without the letter (see the red box in the image below).