The amount of the refund you are entitled to is based on the last package, among those eligible, that you held in the period September – December 2022.

The refund amount is calculated as follows: 0.5 times the monthly amount of the last eligible plan in the period September – December 2022.

You need to file a request to be able to recover all your customer data. When making this request, a calculation will be made based on your purchases and the exact amount will be communicated to you at the end of the process.