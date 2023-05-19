Reimbursement linked to the quality of service between September and December 2022: how does it work?
On an exceptional ticket this year, given the deterioration in the quality of service between September and December 2022 due to difficulties in recruiting drivers and maintenance staff, but also to widespread social movements that disrupted the service, Valérie Pécresse, President of Île-de-France Mobilités, has decided to reimburse half a month of Navigo pass to Ile-de-France residents who have held at least three monthly Navigo pass payments over the period.
⚠ This reimbursement campaign is now over: it is no longer possible to submit new applications.
Which Navigo passes are eligible?
To receive a refund, you must have held at least 3 monthly Navigo pass payments, among those listed below, for at least three months during the period September – December 2022 :
- Navigo Annual, including Senior Pricing
- Navigo Month including on Discovery Pass and Smartphone
- Discount Month Package 50% and Solidarity Month 75%
- imagine R Student and imagine R School
What amounts can be reimbursed?
The amount of the refund you are entitled to is based on the last package, among those eligible, that you held in the period September – December 2022.
The refund amount is calculated as follows: 0.5 times the monthly amount of the last eligible plan in the period September – December 2022.
You need to file a request to be able to recover all your customer data. When making this request, a calculation will be made based on your purchases and the exact amount will be communicated to you at the end of the process.
Place of residence, work or study:
Only customers living, working or studying in Île-de-France are eligible for this refund campaign.
If you live outside the Île-de-France region but you work or study in a municipality located in the Île-de-France region and you meet the other eligibility conditions of the reimbursement operation, you can submit an application by providing proof of your place of work or study. The following documents are accepted:
- Place of work: proof of employer
- Place of study: certificate of studies or schooling
Have you moved during the year?
Were you eligible for the ticket of your address during the period covered by the refund but have you moved since then?
By default, your eligibility is based on the last address registered in your personal space. You can declare another address related to a move in the past year by finalizing a request and then writing a claim and providing proof.
Note that only one address will be taken into account, for the whole of the past year, even if you have moved during the year.
To prove your change of address, the following documents are accepted:
- Phone bill
- Electricity or gas bill
- Rent receipt or title ticket
- Water bill
- Tax notice or certificate of non-taxation
- Proof of housing tax
- Housing insurance certificate or bill
Can I combine the reimbursement related to the quality of service and the one related to punctuality 2022?
If you live, work or study in one of the municipalities served by the RER B or RER D, you can also benefit from an additional refund: check the eligibility conditions and make a second request by going back to the compensation area for Navigo customers.
