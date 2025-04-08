Some payment institutions or online banks, such as Wise, Trade Republic or Treezor, may refuse transfers issued by Comutitres S.A.S. on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités, as part of reimbursement campaigns.

The most common reasons for rejection are:

the beneficiary's account is not set up to receive external transfers,

or a suspicion of fraud detected by the banking institution.

What to do in this case?

If you use a bank account details from this type of online bank, we recommend that you:

Check with your institution to make sure your account is set up to receive transfers.

or to enter another bank account, issued by a traditional bank or a fully compatible current account, when you request a refund.

If you don't change your bank details, the transfer may be rejected again.