The transfer has been refused by my bank, what should I do?
Some payment institutions or online banks, such as Wise, Trade Republic or Treezor, may refuse transfers issued by Comutitres S.A.S. on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités, as part of reimbursement campaigns.
The most common reasons for rejection are:
- the beneficiary's account is not set up to receive external transfers,
- or a suspicion of fraud detected by the banking institution.
What to do in this case?
If you use a bank account details from this type of online bank, we recommend that you:
- Check with your institution to make sure your account is set up to receive transfers.
- or to enter another bank account, issued by a traditional bank or a fully compatible current account, when you request a refund.
If you don't change your bank details, the transfer may be rejected again.