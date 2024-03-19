To find all the refund requests you have made in the Ile-de-France Mobilités compensation area and view their status, go to this page https://www.dedommagement.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/suivi (you will need to log in to your Ile-de-France Mobilités Connect account).

For each request you have made, you will be able to see the status of its progress:

Request accepted - awaiting transfer order

Request accepted - transfer made

Supporting documents under verification

application refused (the reason for refusal will be specified)

You will also be able to view the details of each request by clicking on the "consult" button.

Please note that after submitting an application, you will receive confirmation emails at each important step.