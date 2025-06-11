How do I obtain an imagine R lump sum certificate?
There are several ways to obtain a certificate:
- from your Personal Space :
"My Navigo">> Select the pass concerned >> "My certificate">> You can select the years or months you are interested in;
- in the ticket offices, counters and sales agencies of the RATP and Transilien SNCF carriers.
- by phone: call 09 69 39 22 22 from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (non-surcharged call);
- by mail: send your request to the following address
IMAGINE R AGENCY
TSA 94444
77213 AVON CEDEX