How to regularize a debt imagine R?
You can regularise your debt:
- online: by paying by credit card, from your personal "
My Navigo" Space>> Select the pass concerned>> "Regularise"
- by phone: by paying by credit card, on 09 69 39 22 22 from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (non-surcharged call);
- in cash or by credit card: at the carriers' sales agency, at RATP points of sale or at the Navigo SNCF Services Desk ;
- by mail: by sending a cheque made out to the Agence imagine R, specifying the holder's surname and first name, to the following address:
IMAGINE R AGENCY
Collection Department
TSA 24455
77213 AVON CEDEX