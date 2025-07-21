It is possible, under certain conditions, to cancel your imagine R plan.

Any request for termination is final. No new subscriptions for the current year will be possible.

No termination may be requested by the customer during the last 3 months of validity of the commercial contract.

Conditions of termination

Termination of the imagine R package without reason is possible:

before the start of the validity of the package. Only the €8 application fee is charged;

during the first month of using the plan. The €8 application fee and the first monthly payment are charged.

Beyond these periods, the cancellation of the imagine R package is only possible for the following reasons upon proof :

interruption of schooling until the end of the school year (cessation of attendance, long illness and accident). A certificate must be provided;

internship of more than 2 months carried out outside Île-de-France (only for students and apprentices enrolled in an establishment located in Île-de-France at the time of subscription). Proof must be provided;

moving outside Île-de-France. Proof of the new address must be provided;

death of the bearer. A death certificate must be provided;

beneficiary of the Transport Solidarity Pricing.

The supporting documents provided must be written in French.

Sending the Termination Letter

The payer of the lump sum must send the request, accompanied by the supporting document, to the Agency imagine R: