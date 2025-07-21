The imagine R Junior package at the price of 24.80 euros, including the administrative fee of 8 euros, is intended for children under 11 years old on December 31, 2025.

It allows you to travel on the entire Île-de-France network, every day of the week and unlimitedly, over a period of 1 year from 1 September.

The imagine R Junior package can only be subscribed to online on our website.

Subscription conditions

The child must be under 11 years of age on December 31 of the year in which the package is subscribed.

The child must reside in Île-de-France.

There are no resource requirements.

How to subscribe for your child?

Before the age of 16, a young person cannot subscribe to a package on their own: a payer (parent or relative) must take out the subscription for the young holder.

Subscription is also done online, from yourPersonal Payer Space: at the bottom of the page, click on "Subscribe for a new holder".

Package Limits