How do I subscribe to an imagine R Junior package?
The imagine R Junior package at the price of 24.80 euros, including the administrative fee of 8 euros, is intended for children under 11 years old on December 31, 2025.
It allows you to travel on the entire Île-de-France network, every day of the week and unlimitedly, over a period of 1 year from 1 September.
The imagine R Junior package can only be subscribed to online on our website.
Consult theImagine R Guideto find the step-by-step subscription steps.
Subscription conditions
- The child must be under 11 years of age on December 31 of the year in which the package is subscribed.
- The child must reside in Île-de-France.
- There are no resource requirements.
How to subscribe for your child?
Before the age of 16, a young person cannot subscribe to a package on their own: a payer (parent or relative) must take out the subscription for the young holder.
Subscription is also done online, from yourPersonal Payer Space: at the bottom of the page, click on "Subscribe for a new holder".
All the details on the subscription in theImagine R Guide.
Package Limits
- No grants or scholarships can be applied to this rate.
- A third-party payer (middle school, high school, town hall, etc.) cannot finance an imagine R flat rate at the Junior rate.
- If you wish to subscribe by post, you will not be able to take advantage of the advantageous imagine R Junior rate of 24.80 euros: the regional rate of 392.30 euros (384.30 euros + 8 euros administrative fees) will be applied.