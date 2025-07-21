What are the additional controls?
Have you received an e-mail from the [email protected] address or a letter asking you to return certain supporting documents (proof of identity, notification of scholarship award or school certificate)?
It's normal
As part of the imagine R subscription, it is stipulated in the GTCSU (article 2-4) that the imagine R Agency reserves the right to carry out additional checks.
The supporting documents must be sent (by e-mail or by post) within one month of the application being sent by the imagine R Agency.
- by e-mail: [email protected]
- by mail:
IMAGINE R AGENCY
TSA 54449
977213 AVON CEDEX
If the documents are not returned, the imagine R Agency will consider that the Account Holder is not entitled to the imagine R package and may automatically terminate the contract. This termination also implies a ban on subscribing to a new imagine R package for 3 years.