Have you received an e-mail from the [email protected] address or a letter asking you to return certain supporting documents (proof of identity, notification of scholarship award or school certificate)?

It's normal

As part of the imagine R subscription, it is stipulated in the GTCSU (article 2-4) that the imagine R Agency reserves the right to carry out additional checks.

The supporting documents must be sent (by e-mail or by post) within one month of the application being sent by the imagine R Agency.

by e-mail: [email protected]

by mail:

IMAGINE R AGENCY

TSA 54449

977213 AVON CEDEX

If the documents are not returned, the imagine R Agency will consider that the Account Holder is not entitled to the imagine R package and may automatically terminate the contract. This termination also implies a ban on subscribing to a new imagine R package for 3 years.