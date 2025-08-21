For the imagine R Scolaire package, some departmental councils grant a departmental subsidy, under certain conditions.

Île-de-France Mobilités and the Departmental Councils may also grant a subsidy to scholarship holders from public and private institutions under National Education contract depending on the level of their scholarship.

Find the different rates on the eligibility and rate simulator.

To benefit from it, you can until 15 December:

from your Personal Space, upload the scholarship award notification for the year concerned:

"My Navigo">> Select the package concerned >> "Provide my proof of scholarship"

"My Navigo">> Select the package concerned >> "Provide my proof of scholarship" by post to the imagine R Agency: send the notification of scholarship award or the scholarship certificate (available on the paper form) completed and stamped by your institution. Send your request to:

IMAGINE R AGENCY

TSA 24455

77213 AVON CEDEX

Depending on the payment method you have chosen, the overpayment will be refunded to you by cheque or the amount of your direct debits will be adjusted.

For the imagine R Junior package, no scholarship rate is applicable.

If you have returned only the scholarship certificate of the imagine R form, your notification of the award of the scholarship may be requested at any time by the imagine R Agency.