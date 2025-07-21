When you subscribed, you chose the method of payment by monthly debits, and you notice a higher amount on the first monthly payment.

This is completely normal, and it was announced to you when you subscribed to your imagine R plan.

Indeed, the first monthly payment includes:

the amount of the first month of subscription to the package

the annual application fee of 8 euros, which is payable even if it is renewed

the amount of the monthly payments due between the date of validity of the package and the date of subscription. Indeed, regardless of the date of subscription, the price of the imagine R package is due in full.

As a reminder

Here are the start dates of the imagine R packages:

imagine R Scolaire and imagine R Junior:

- for a first subscription: 1 September

- for renewal: October 1st

imagine R Student:

on the 1st of each month, as you wish: September, October, November, December, January

In the event of a late subscription, the monthly instalments due are deducted with the first monthly instalment.

Some examples