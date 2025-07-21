The amount of my first monthly payment is higher, is this normal?
When you subscribed, you chose the method of payment by monthly debits, and you notice a higher amount on the first monthly payment.
This is completely normal, and it was announced to you when you subscribed to your imagine R plan.
Indeed, the first monthly payment includes:
- the amount of the first month of subscription to the package
- the annual application fee of 8 euros, which is payable even if it is renewed
- the amount of the monthly payments due between the date of validity of the package and the date of subscription. Indeed, regardless of the date of subscription, the price of the imagine R package is due in full.
As a reminder
Here are the start dates of the imagine R packages:
- imagine R Scolaire and imagine R Junior:
- for a first subscription: 1 September
- for renewal: October 1st
- imagine R Student:
on the 1st of each month, as you wish: September, October, November, December, January
In the event of a late subscription, the monthly instalments due are deducted with the first monthly instalment.
Some examples
- If you subscribe to an imagine R Scolaire package in January, the months of September to January will have to be paid in one go by direct debit (including the 8 euros application fee) at the first instalment.
- If you subscribe to an imagine R Student package in March, the months of January to March will have to be paid in one go (including the 8 euros application fee) at the first instalment.