How do I get a certificate of annual Navigo pass?
Do you need a lump sum certificate?
You have several options to obtain it:
- online, from your Personal Space: Click on your contract, "My certificate" and let yourself be guided.
- in a RATP, SNCF or OPTILE sales agency, or at a RATP counter or Navigo SNCF Services Desk. This service is also available at all RATP ticket offices.
- By mail: send your request to the following address:
ANNUAL NAVIGO AGENCY
TSA 16606
95905 Cergy Pontoise cedex 9
GOOD TO KNOW:
No certificate will be issued for a Navigo Day pass. If your purchase was made with your phone, your proof of purchase will be sent to you by email.