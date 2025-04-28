Do you need a lump sum certificate?

You have several options to obtain it:

online, from your Personal Space: Click on your contract, "My certificate" and let yourself be guided.

in a RATP, SNCF or OPTILE sales agency, or at a RATP counter or Navigo SNCF Services Desk. This service is also available at all RATP ticket offices.

By mail: send your request to the following address:

ANNUAL NAVIGO AGENCY

TSA 16606

95905 Cergy Pontoise cedex 9

GOOD TO KNOW:

No certificate will be issued for a Navigo Day pass. If your purchase was made with your phone, your proof of purchase will be sent to you by email.