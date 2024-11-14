You can subscribe directly online on our website or by going to the carriers' sales agency, some RATP counters or some Navigo SNCF Service Counters.

Subscribe online

Go to the online subscription area, bring your means of payment (bank details or credit card) as well as a photo in digital jpeg or gif format (to download or take with your webcam, mobile or tablet).

Answer both questions and then let yourself be guided.

If your application is complete (photo meets the requirements, payment accepted and contract signed electronically), the Navigo Annual pass is, according to your choice, either sent to your home within a maximum of 10 days (excluding weekends and public holidays) or is issued at a carriers' sales agency, certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services Ticket Office 3 working days after the order on presentation of proof of identity.

GOOD TO KNOW:

If you are not the payer of your package, the payer will receive the electronic contract by e-mail for signature.

If you wish to benefit from the Senior rate and do not yet have a Navigo Annual pass, go directly to the agency.

Subscribe in branch

Go to the carriers' sales agency, some RATP counters or some Navigo SNCF Service Counters. Have one of the following:

proof of identity,

a bank account details and a means of payment for the first monthly payment, if you choose to pay by direct debit,

a bank card or cash (only in a branch), if you choose to pay in cash.

NB: you do not need to provide a photo, it will be taken directly on site. Your annual Navigo pass will be given to you immediately.