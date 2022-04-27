To find out if you are eligible, two conditions must be met:

Be 62 years of age or older;

Not to have a professional activity, or to carry out a professional activity strictly less than half-time.

If you are eligible for the Senior fare and you do not have a Navigo Annual pass, the Senior fare can be requested by going to the carriers' sales agency, certain RATP counters or certain Navigo SNCF Service Desks.

To subscribe and obtain your Navigo Annual Senior Pricing pass immediately, you must have:

- a bank account details (only payment by direct debit is possible for the Navigo Annual Senior Pricing pass)

- proof of identity

You don't need to provide a photo, it will be taken directly on site.

Your annual Navigo pass will be given to you immediately.