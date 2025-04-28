If you pay for your Navigo Annual pass in cash, a letter will be sent to you about 2 months before the due date inviting you to make a new payment. You will then be able to renew the payment of your package in cash:

GOOD TO KNOW

You can also choose to pay by direct debit.

To do this, we invite you to go to a carriers' sales agency, to certain RATP counters or to the Navigo SNCF Services Desk, equipped with:

proof of identity,

a bank account,

and a means of payment to pay the first monthly instalment.

Please note that this action will only be possible when you renew your Navigo Annual pass.

If you do not renew your plan payment before it is due, it will be automatically suspended. You will then have to go to the carriers' sales agency, to certain RATP counters or to the Navigo SNCF Services Counter with your Navigo Annual pass, to request the return.