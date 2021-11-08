The Navigo Annual 2-3, 3-4 and 4-5 passes benefit from "dezoning", i.e. the possibility of travelling throughout the region, regardless of the zones subscribed to:

from Saturday from 00:00 to Sunday until 23:59,

on public holidays from 00:00 to 23:59,

from 15 July at 00:00 to 15 August at 23:59,

and during the short school holidays in zone C (All Saints' Day, Christmas, winter and spring) from the day after the end of classes from 00:00 to 23:59 the day before the resumption of classes, as defined by the Ministry of National Education.

The time taken into consideration is the time of validation at the input of the mode of transport used.