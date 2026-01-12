How do I subscribe to a Navigo Annual pass for a new holder?
Would you like to pay for another holder's Navigo Annual pass?
You can subscribe to a commercial agency of carriers, RATP points of sale or Navigo SNCF Services Desk :
- The presence of the payer and the holder is mandatory
- Required documents : Present proof of identity of the holder.
- Photo on site : the holder's photo will be taken directly at the agency.
- Means of payment : have a bank account details and a means of payment (the payer's) if you choose to pay by direct debit or a bank card if you choose to pay in cash.
The annual Navigo pass loaded on a pass will be issued immediately.
Glossary
- Holder: the person who benefits from the Navigo Annual pass. His photo and name appear on the annual Navigo pass.
- Payor: the person who makes the payment of the lump sum.