How do I subscribe to a Navigo Annual pass for a new holder?

Updated on Jan 12 2026

Would you like to pay for another holder's Navigo Annual pass?

You can subscribe to a commercial agency of carriers, RATP points of sale or Navigo SNCF Services Desk :

  • The presence of the payer and the holder is mandatory
  • Required documents : Present proof of identity of the holder.
  • Photo on site : the holder's photo will be taken directly at the agency.
  • Means of payment : have a bank account details and a means of payment (the payer's) if you choose to pay by direct debit or a bank card if you choose to pay in cash.
    The annual Navigo pass loaded on a pass will be issued immediately.

Glossary

  • Holder: the person who benefits from the Navigo Annual pass. His photo and name appear on the annual Navigo pass.
  • Payor: the person who makes the payment of the lump sum.