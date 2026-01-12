Would you like to pay for another holder's Navigo Annual pass?

You can subscribe to a commercial agency of carriers, RATP points of sale or Navigo SNCF Services Desk :

The presence of the payer and the holder is mandatory

Required documents : Present proof of identity of the holder.

Photo on site : the holder's photo will be taken directly at the agency.

Means of payment : have a bank account details and a means of payment (the payer's) if you choose to pay by direct debit or a bank card if you choose to pay in cash.

The annual Navigo pass loaded on a pass will be issued immediately.

