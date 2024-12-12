How do I get an imagine R pass and/or a school transport card (SCOL'R - CSB LR)?
imagine R:
More information: imagine R package: online subscription
Special school tours:
For the distribution and after-sales service of the Scol'R card only, please contact the services below:
- Department 77:
01 64 14 77 77 / [email protected]
- Department 78:
01 39 23 17 40 (2pm/5pm) / [email protected]
- Department 91:
01 69 91 69 80 (2pm/5pm) / [email protected]
- Department 95:
01 34 20 52 70 (2pm/5pm) / [email protected]