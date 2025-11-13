How do I create my Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account?
Do you want to access a service of Île-de-France Mobilités or one of its partners, and you don't yet have an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account?
You can create one directly from the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect login page (click on "Create an account").
Note: If you are not yet a user of these services, you can also go directly to the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account management area to access the login page.
How do I create my account?
Creating your account is quick and easy:
- Check the box to confirm that you are human (1).
- Enter your username (your email address) and indicate your identity (title, surname, first name, date of birth).
- Enter your mobile phone number (2) (3) (4).
- Enter the verification code you receive via SMS.
- Choose your consents for institutional communications and commercial communications (5).
- You may be asked to validate a captcha .
- An email verifying your account will be sent to the email address you previously entered.
- Click on the link in the email and confirm that your account has been activated (the link expires within 60 minutes).
- Accept the Terms and Conditions of Use of the service, after having read them.
- Choose a password, respecting security criteria.
- Log in to continue your journey.
Congratulations! You can now access the services of your choice using your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account.
(1) If you create an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account from a country on the list of authorised countries (see Table 1(4)), you will be asked to tick a box to confirm that you are human. This measure has been put in place to strengthen security. However, if you create an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account from France, you will not see this checkbox.
(2) The Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account creation service is temporarily unavailable outside the countries listed (see Table 1(4)). If you live in a country that is not on this list, we invite you to create your Île-de-France Mobilités account once you arrive in France. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.
(3) To reinforce security measures, you are asked to enter a phone number, used for the purpose of verifying your identity, in order to receive a verification code by SMS. This mobile phone number is not kept. It is used only and exclusively during step 3 of the account creation process. Only mobile phone numbers from the listed countries (see Table 1(4)) are accepted.
If your mobile phone number comes from a country or territory that is not on this list, we invite you to visit a Services Navigo agency for assistance.
(4) List of countries and authorized mobile phone numbers:
- Andorra +376
- Germany +49
- Austria +43
- Belgium +32
- Bulgaria +359
- Canada +1
- Cyprus +357
- South Korea +82
- Croatia +385
- Denmark +45
- Estonia +372
- Spain & Canary Islands +34
- Finland & Aland Islands +358
- France +33
- Greece +30
- Guadeloupe +590
- French Guiana +594
- Hungary +36
- Wallis and Futuna Islands +681
- Iceland +354
- Ireland +353
- Italy +39
- Japan +81
- Latvia +371
- Liechtenstein +423
- Lithuania +370
- Luxembourg +352
- Malta +356
- Martinique +596
- Mayotte +262
- Monaco +377
- Norway +47
- New Caledonia +687
- Netherlands +31
- Poland +48
- French Polynesia +689
- Portugal +351
- Czech Republic +420
- Meeting +262
- Romania +40
- United Kingdom +44
- San Marino +378
- Saint-Barthélemy +590
- St. Maarten +590
- Slovakia +421
- Slovenia +386
- Sweden +46
- Switzerland +41
- Vatican +379
(5) Consents to commercial communications are only offered if the user is over 15 years of age.