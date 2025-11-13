Do you want to access a service of Île-de-France Mobilités or one of its partners, and you don't yet have an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account?

You can create one directly from the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect login page (click on "Create an account").

Note: If you are not yet a user of these services, you can also go directly to the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account management area to access the login page.

How do I create my account?

Creating your account is quick and easy:

Check the box to confirm that you are human (1). Enter your username (your email address) and indicate your identity (title, surname, first name, date of birth). Enter your mobile phone number (2) (3) (4). Enter the verification code you receive via SMS. Choose your consents for institutional communications and commercial communications (5). You may be asked to validate a captcha . An email verifying your account will be sent to the email address you previously entered. Click on the link in the email and confirm that your account has been activated (the link expires within 60 minutes). Accept the Terms and Conditions of Use of the service, after having read them. Choose a password, respecting security criteria. Log in to continue your journey.

Congratulations! You can now access the services of your choice using your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account.

(1) If you create an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account from a country on the list of authorised countries (see Table 1(4)), you will be asked to tick a box to confirm that you are human. This measure has been put in place to strengthen security. However, if you create an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account from France, you will not see this checkbox.

(2) The Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account creation service is temporarily unavailable outside the countries listed (see Table 1(4)). If you live in a country that is not on this list, we invite you to create your Île-de-France Mobilités account once you arrive in France. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

(3) To reinforce security measures, you are asked to enter a phone number, used for the purpose of verifying your identity, in order to receive a verification code by SMS. This mobile phone number is not kept. It is used only and exclusively during step 3 of the account creation process. Only mobile phone numbers from the listed countries (see Table 1(4)) are accepted.

If your mobile phone number comes from a country or territory that is not on this list, we invite you to visit a Services Navigo agency for assistance.

(4) List of countries and authorized mobile phone numbers:

Andorra +376

Germany +49

Austria +43

Belgium +32

Bulgaria +359

Canada +1

Cyprus +357

South Korea +82

Croatia +385

Denmark +45

Estonia +372

Spain & Canary Islands +34

Finland & Aland Islands +358

France +33

Greece +30

Guadeloupe +590

French Guiana +594

Hungary +36

Wallis and Futuna Islands +681

Iceland +354

Ireland +353

Italy +39

Japan +81

Latvia +371

Liechtenstein +423

Lithuania +370

Luxembourg +352

Malta +356

Martinique +596

Mayotte +262

Monaco +377

Norway +47

New Caledonia +687

Netherlands +31

Poland +48

French Polynesia +689

Portugal +351

Czech Republic +420

Meeting +262

Romania +40

United Kingdom +44

San Marino +378

Saint-Barthélemy +590

St. Maarten +590

Slovakia +421

Slovenia +386

Sweden +46

Switzerland +41

Vatican +379

(5) Consents to commercial communications are only offered if the user is over 15 years of age.