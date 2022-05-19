Public transport

In addition to the Île-de-France Mobilités app and website , your Navigo Connect account allows you to buy tickets and passes (Navigo Month and Week) on the Bonjour RATP and SNCF Connect apps.

Carpool

You can also use your Navigo Connect account to access partner carpooling services (Karos, Klaxit, BlaBlaCar Daily).

And soon

In the near future, your Navigo Connect account can also be used with other mobility partners (bicycle, car-sharing, etc.).