From the Apple Maps app, you can buy transport tickets on one or more dematerialised Navigo cards, directly from your iPhone or Apple Watch.

How to do it:

Select your dematerialized Navigo card

Open the context menu (...)

Choose Buy tickets

Select the desired ticket. PLEASE NOTE: Payment can only be made with Apple Pay.

See the list of tickets available for purchase in the Wallet app.

View your loaded tickets in the Wallet app

From the Maps app, you can view all the tickets loaded into your dematerialized Navigo card in your iPhone or Apple Watch.

They are displayed under the map visual and by clicking on the right of the Tickets banner if there are several tickets. From this screen, you can also:

Click on Redeem to renew a ticket offered for purchase via the Cards app

to renew a ticket offered for purchase via the Cards app For other tickets (e.g. Navigo Week or Navigo Month pass), you must use the Île-de-France Mobilités app

Please note

No automatic purchase receipt is sent for purchases made from the Wallet app on your iPhone.

To receive proof automatically, make the purchase from one of the applications that offer the purchase of tickets.

1 Navigo card on iPhone = 1 traveller

It is possible, from the Cartes or Île-de-France Mobilités app, to create different virtual cards to store other passengers' tickets.

Here are the steps to follow from the Île-de-France Mobilités application: