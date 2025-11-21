How do I buy transit tickets from the Apple Wallet app?
From the Apple Maps app, you can buy transport tickets on one or more dematerialised Navigo cards, directly from your iPhone or Apple Watch.
How to do it:
- Select your dematerialized Navigo card
- Open the context menu (...)
- Choose Buy tickets
- Select the desired ticket. PLEASE NOTE: Payment can only be made with Apple Pay.
See the list of tickets available for purchase in the Wallet app.
View your loaded tickets in the Wallet app
From the Maps app, you can view all the tickets loaded into your dematerialized Navigo card in your iPhone or Apple Watch.
They are displayed under the map visual and by clicking on the right of the Tickets banner if there are several tickets. From this screen, you can also:
- Click on Redeem to renew a ticket offered for purchase via the Cards app
- For other tickets (e.g. Navigo Week or Navigo Month pass), you must use the Île-de-France Mobilités app
Please note
No automatic purchase receipt is sent for purchases made from the Wallet app on your iPhone.
To receive proof automatically, make the purchase from one of the applications that offer the purchase of tickets.
1 Navigo card on iPhone = 1 traveller
It is possible, from the Cartes or Île-de-France Mobilités app, to create different virtual cards to store other passengers' tickets.
Here are the steps to follow from the Île-de-France Mobilités application:
- From the purchase menu of your app, choose the "On my iPhone" option
- Select the card on which you want to buy a ticket
- Need a new virtual card to travel with others? Create a new one with ease
- Shop as usual
- To travel, choose the card you want to use from the Wallet app on your iPhone
- You can also choose a card on the fly by pressing the right side button on your iPhone 2 times