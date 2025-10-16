What is the Amethyst Package?
Amethyst packages are reserved for disabled or retired people subject to conditions of resources or status (veterans), residing in Île-de-France.
It is available for several zones, depending on your department:
- Packages issued by the City of Paris: Amethyst zones 1-5.
- Packages issued by Seine-et-Marne: Amethyst zones 1-5 or 4-5.
- Passes issued by the Yvelines: Amethyst zones 1-5 or 3-5.
- Packages issued by Essonne: Amethyst zones 1-5 or 3-5.
- Packages issued by the Hauts-de-Seine: Amethyst zones 1-5.
- Packages issued by Seine-Saint-Denis: Amethyst zones 1-5, 2-5 or 3-5.
- Passes issued by the Val-de-Marne: Amethyst zones 1-5.
- Passes issued by the Val d'Oise: Amethyst zones 1-5, 3-5 or 4-5.