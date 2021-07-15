The version of Android 11 that has started to be deployed on Pixel mobiles has a bug that no longer allows you to validate your tickets on your phone on the network in Ile-de-France.

This bug is known to Google. One solution is to stop and restart your phone to regain the use of your transport tickets.

If it still doesn't work, while waiting for this bug to be corrected, you can always use your mobile to top up a Navigo pass.

If you have t+ Tickets, they will not be lost.