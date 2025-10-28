Please note that you must be the holder of the payment method you wish to add. This addition must be done on My Space > My Navigo.



On the right-hand menu "my payment methods", you have the option to add:

a new bank card for a future cash payment ("one-click" option). This operation is done directly via the secure interface of our service provider Payline. If your bank offers to send a code by SMS, this additional security will be automatically activated at checkout.

A new BIC/IBAN for payment by direct debit. Click on "add a BIC / IBAN", and fill in the information provided by your bank on the following screen.

You will be able to assign this new BIC/IBAN to one or more of your current or future packages.

GOOD TO KNOW

Please note that if you carry out this operation after the 15th of the month, the change will only be effective when the following month is debited.