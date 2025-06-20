Are you the payer of a lump sum / contract and do you want to change the payer?



This procedure is to be carried out only by the new payer by means of an after-sales service:

in a carriers' sales agency, in certain RATP counters or Navigo SNCF Services Counter

by mail to the Navigo Annuel Agency or imagine R

Navigo Agency Annual

TSA 74451

77213 AVON CEDEX



Imagine R Agency

TSA 94444

77213 AVON CEDEX

From your personal space (only for a Navigo Liberté + contract)

Indeed, the new payer will have to provide the new BIC/IBAN bank details and sign a new SEPA direct debit mandate.

It should be noted that the change of payer cannot be made for packages financed by a third-party payer (associations, local authorities, etc.).



If you have changed banks and wish to enter your new bank details, do so directly online from your personal space (link to the page for creating a personal space).



GOOD TO KNOW:

In the event of non-payment associated with your Navigo Liberté + contract, it is impossible to change payers without full regularization of the debt. The holder or payer, if different, is invited to regularize his or her unpaid debt (a third party can also settle the debt).