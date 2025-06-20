For the Navigo Annual pass, the direct debit allows you to pay in several instalments, with an automatic debit made each month.

Withdrawals are made each month between the 3rd and the 6th for the current month.

However, you have the option of changing this direct debit date and choosing between the 2nd, 8th or 12th.



To make this change, we invite you:

- either to go to a carriers' sales agency, to RATP points of sale or to the Navigo SNCF Services Counters, the list of which you will find on the www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website, under the heading "I manage my Navigo card" (All services),

- either log in to your personal space on the www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website, then go to the "My Navigo" section,

- or to contact the Navigo Annuel Agency by phone on 09 69 39 22 22 (non-surcharged call) or by e-mail at [email protected].



Please note that only one change of direct debit date is possible per month.

For the imagine R package, the direct debit allows you to pay in several instalments, with a direct debit made each month.

The direct debit is made at the beginning of each month and corresponds to the payment of the month that begins.