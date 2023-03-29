Do you have a Navigo Annual pass or imagine R that you pay for in cash and you want to pay by direct debit?

, this change in the payment method is possible either when renewing the cash payment of the pass, or when resuming the pass after a suspension. To do this, go to the carriers' sales agency, at some RATP counters or Navigo SNCF Services Counter with your bank details. This action is not possible for the Navigo Annual Senior Pricing pass because payment is only made by direct debit. For imagine R, it is possible to switch to payment by direct debit only when renewing the package.

You will be required to complete a SEPA mandate.