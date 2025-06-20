Do you have a Navigo Annual or imagine R pass, paid by direct debit and would you like to switch to cash payment?

For Navigo Annuel or imagine R, this change in the payment method can be made at any time. You pay the balance corresponding to the difference between the price of the annual package in force and the sum of the monthly payments already paid.

To do this, go to the carriers' sales agency, RATP points of sale or Navigo SNCF Services Desk.



If you have a Navigo Liberté + contract or a Navigo Annual Senior Pricing pass, only the direct debit payment method is accepted