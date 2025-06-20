You may wish to stop direct debits in the following cases:

Change your payment method (from direct debit to cash),

Change payer, and in this case, a new SEPA mandate in the name of the new payer can be signed,

Suspend (only for the Navigo Annual and Navigo Annual Senior Pricing passes) or cancel your pass.

These acts do not automatically lead to the revocation of the SEPA mandate. To delete it, you must make a written request for the revocation of the SEPA mandate. This can be done:

Online: by logging into your personal space, after consulting the online help, click on "Contact us". Fill in the reason, your contract, the theme and then specify in the "description" section, your request for revocation. As soon as your request has been processed, you will receive a confirmation email.

By mail: to the agency concerned depending on the pass held (Navigo Annuel and imagine R only)

Navigo Agency Annual

TSA 74451

77213 AVON CEDEX

Imagine R Agency

TSA 94444

77213 AVON CEDEX

Any request must be accompanied by the designation of another valid payment method or the identity of a new payer in case the package/contract is still active.

GOOD TO KNOW:

In the event of non-payment associated with your Navigo Liberté + contract, it is impossible to revoke a SEPA mandate without full regularisation of the debt. The holder or payer, if different, is invited to regularize his or her unpaid debt (a third party can also settle the debt).



For the Navigo Annual pass, this request for revocation can also be accompanied by the request for cancellation of the pass. However, please note that upon receipt of a cancellation request, we will automatically terminate the direct debits.