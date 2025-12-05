I use a service with a subscription or deferred payment

Depending on your contract, the document differs:

Navigo Annual, imagine R, Senior passes

There is no monthly invoice for these packages, but a contract certificate (often requested by employers). You can get it:

From the Account Holder's or Payer's Personal Space : log on to the website to download your certificate.

: log on to the website to download your certificate. From a mobile app : via apps offering online shopping and top-up from your phone.

: via apps offering online shopping and top-up from your phone. In a sales agency or at the ticket office : at the Carriers' sales offices, at certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Service Ticket Offices.

Navigo Liberté +

This service generates a detailed monthly invoice corresponding to the trips made the previous month.

If the contract is on a smartphone : invoice available in the application (under the heading "Espace NL+") or on the website.

: invoice available in the application (under the heading "Espace NL+") or on the website. If the contract is on the Navigo pass : invoice can only be viewed on your personal space via the website (not available on the application).

Specific cases