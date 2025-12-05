Where can I find my proof of purchase or invoice?
Do you need an invoice or proof of purchase for an employer reimbursement or your accounting? Obtaining this document depends on the purchasing channel used (vending machine, counter, app or online) and the type of ticket. Find below the procedures for obtaining it for each case.
I bought my ticket at a ticket machine or at a ticket office (train stations, RATP/SNCF stations, approved shops)
For any purchase made physically at the station or station:
- The proof is issued immediately in the form of a receipt (receipt, credit card or proof of sale) at the time of the transaction by the vending machine or by the agent at the counter.
- Please note : you must collect this receipt on site. No duplicates can be published a posteriori for anonymous purchases.
- Tickets concerned : Navigo Passes (Month, Week, Day), Metro-Train-RER Ticket, Bus-Tram Ticket, Airport Tickets (Paris Region ↔ Airports Ticket, RoissyBus Tickets), Paris Visit Pass, Fête de la Musique and Anti-pollution Passes.
I bought my ticket on the Île-de-France Mobilités app (Recharging via your pass or buying a ticket on your phone)
If you made your purchase through the mobile app:
- Proof : a confirmation email containing your proof of purchase (in PDF format) is sent to you automatically.
- Where to find it : check the mailbox associated with your Île-deFrance Mobilités account (remember to check your junk/spam emails).
- Tickets concerned : Navigo passes (Month, Week, Day), Metro-Train-RER ticket, Bus-Tram ticket, Airport tickets (Paris Region ↔ Airports ticket, RoissyBus tickets), Paris Visite pass, Fête de la musique and Anti-pollution packages
I use a service with a subscription or deferred payment
Depending on your contract, the document differs:
Navigo Annual, imagine R, Senior passes
There is no monthly invoice for these packages, but a contract certificate (often requested by employers). You can get it:
- From the Account Holder's or Payer's Personal Space : log on to the website to download your certificate.
- From a mobile app : via apps offering online shopping and top-up from your phone.
- In a sales agency or at the ticket office : at the Carriers' sales offices, at certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Service Ticket Offices.
Navigo Liberté +
This service generates a detailed monthly invoice corresponding to the trips made the previous month.
- If the contract is on a smartphone : invoice available in the application (under the heading "Espace NL+") or on the website.
- If the contract is on the Navigo pass : invoice can only be viewed on your personal space via the website (not available on the application).
Specific cases
- Scol'R card (Special School Circuits): a payment certificate can be downloaded from the TS (School Transport) Portal once payment has been made.
- Boarding ticket by SMS : the SMS received containing the ticket and the QR Code serves as proof of immediate purchase.
- Boarding ticket by credit card : the QR Code displayed in the vehicles allows you to obtain your proof available 24 hours after purchase.