Any payment within your personal space in the "My Navigo" section is secured by an SSL certificate, which guarantees safe browsing.

The banking information entered is encrypted on your computer and will never circulate unencrypted on the Internet.

Your credit card number will never be known or stored on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

Credit card payments are managed via the Payline interface, which guarantees a unique security of the payment pages. All payments are PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) certified, which is an international standard for the security of credit card payments.

Please note that if your bank provides 3DS (3D secure) for your payments, it will be automatically activated when you make your purchase.