What payment methods are accepted on iledefrance-mobilites.fr?
Depending on the acts performed, in your personal space, in the "My Navigo" section, two payment methods are offered to you:
- Payment by credit card (credit cards accepted: credit card, Visa and Mastercard)
- Payment by direct debit via SEPA mandate
Payment by credit card refers to our partner Payline.
Payment by direct debit works with the European SEPA standard. The iledefrance-mobilites.fr site does not manage the direct debit itself, but allows you to check the bank details associated with your package(s).