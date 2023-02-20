Depending on the acts performed, in your personal space, in the "My Navigo" section, two payment methods are offered to you:

Payment by credit card (credit cards accepted: credit card, Visa and Mastercard)

Payment by direct debit via SEPA mandate

Payment by credit card refers to our partner Payline.

Payment by direct debit works with the European SEPA standard. The iledefrance-mobilites.fr site does not manage the direct debit itself, but allows you to check the bank details associated with your package(s).