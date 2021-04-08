The SEPA transfer and the SEPA direct debit require the use of bank details that are harmonised at the European level: the BIC and the IBAN.

The BIC (Bank Identifier Number) is the international identifier of the bank. It appears on your bank statement. It consists of 8 to 11 characters.

The IBAN (International Bank Account Number) is the identifier of the bank account. It appears on your bank statement. In France, it is composed of 27 characters starting with FR followed by 2 characters and then the 23 digits of the old bank details.